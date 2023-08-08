A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was stabbed close to the British Museum on Tuesday morning (August 8). The Metropolitan Police was called to Museum Street at approximately 10am and a man was taken to hospital with a stab woun.

The police said a man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital. His condition is currently being assessed.

The force has treated this as “an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public.” It is not being treated as terror-related.

Police will remain at the scene for much of today, they said.