Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Warrington, police say. Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm on Saturday, February 11, after Brianna’s body was found on a path where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Cheshire Police have since confirmed that Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds. As part of ongoing enquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshire Constabulary’s Detective Chief Superintendent, Mike Evans, said: “A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have. I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

Most Popular

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

In an earlier statement, Cheshire Police also released a description of two people seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found. Detective Chief Superintendent Evans said: "We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation. I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation. We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Brianna Ghey died at the scene as a result of multiple stab wounds - Credit: Police