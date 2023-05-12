Nintendo’s sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been released. Tears of the Kingdom has been highly anticipated by fans after the first game became the top video game ever made by both IGN and GQ.

Tears of the Kingdom has several connections to the first game, including the world the game is set in, Hyrule, and multiple characters in the story. Nintendo has also rewarded those who previously played Breath of the Wild by connecting the save data between games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tears of the Kingdom will include horses that you are able to find, tame and ride around the land, much like Breath of the Wild. A feature that has been added to the game by developers will get fans of the previous game rather emotional.

Save data from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom will allow Link to import any horses that were tamed in the first game into the sequel, just by visiting the stable. Here’s how to get your Breath of the Wild Horses into Tears of the Kingdom.

Most Popular

How to unlock BOTW save data in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to unlock your Breath of the Wild horses into the new game you will need to have the save data downloaded to your current console. If you’ve been lucky enough to pick up the new Zelda OLED Switch or you’ve moved onto a new Switch since you last played then you will need to upload your BOTW save data to the cloud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can be done by going to System Settings > Data Management > Save Data Cloud Backup and then selecting Breath of the Wild and clicking Back Up Save Data. You can then download that save data onto your current console to unlock the Tears of the Kingdom features.

To download save data onto a new console go to System Settings > Data Management > Save Data Cloud and then select Breath of the Wild before clicking Download Save Data. This must all be done using the same Nintendo profile on both consoles.

Fans will be delighted to see this Breath of the Wild feature to return to Tears of the Kingdom