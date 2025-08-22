Bennetts Bike Social survey reveals charging habits of UK motorcyclists

A recent CTEK survey reveals a need for increased awareness and education when it comes to motorcycle battery charging and maintenance practices, particularly for those who ride less frequently.

The survey, of more than 1,600 motorcyclists, was conducted by Bennetts Bike Social on behalf of CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging. It reveals that over 62% of motorcycle owners have faced battery issues, causing their motorcycle to fail to start on at least one occasion.

Encouragingly, the survey results reveal that over 84% of respondents believe that it is essential to charge and maintain their motorcycle battery, which is crucial for reliable starting, performance, and longevity. However, when asked about their charging habits, 36% of survey respondents admitted that they rarely or never checked their motorcycle battery's state of charge, and 24% described their knowledge of battery maintenance as poor.

To clear up confusion around battery charging and maintenance, CTEK is busting five motorcycle battery myths; those myths that put motorcycles, mobility and money at risk:

Myth 1: Motorcycle batteries don’t need any maintenance.

Myth BUSTED:

The majority of new motorcycles come with maintenance-free batteries. While this may appear to be a great feature, the term "maintenance-free" should not be taken literally. Yes, this implies you won't have to replenish the battery's electrolytes. This does not, however, imply that you may entirely disregard your battery. You should regularly check the battery's charge state and use a charger and maintainer regularly.

Myth 2: Leaving my motorcycle running will recharge the battery.

Myth BUSTED:

While a battery will automatically recharge when you’re riding, it’ll also discharge when left idle for long periods. Idling speeds may not produce enough voltage to recharge the battery and to charge a battery with the bike at idle could take a long time – especially with accessories connected. It is also very inefficient, the bike's achieving zero mpg!

Myth 3: Cold weather is the biggest battery killer.

Myth BUSTED:

While cold weather impacts a battery’s ability to start an engine, heat is actually a bigger enemy to battery life. High temperatures can accelerate the breakdown of a battery’s internal components, shortening its lifespan, particularly in lithium-ion batteries.

Myth 4: I don’t use my bike much, so my battery will last longer.

Myth BUSTED:

Lead-acid batteries discharge themselves over time. Many modern motorcycles come equipped with electronic systems that can also drain a battery even when the bike is idle. Additionally, features like alarms or tracking devices contribute to battery depletion over time. If you ride regularly, your alternator will keep the battery charged. However, if your motorcycle sits unused—especially through winter—you'll need a quality charger to maintain its health.

Myth 5: You should only charge your battery when it gets fully discharged.

Myth BUSTED:

This is one of the best ways to damage your battery. New batteries don’t require the technique of discharging and recharging. Regular charging is not only the easiest way to avoid the risk of battery failure, it can also triple battery life and improve performance.

The good news is that there’s an easy, cost effective solution for all of your charging requirements available from CTEK. The CT5 POWERSPORT is an excellent option for keeping motorcycle batteries fully charged and ready for action.

This charger is compatible with all types of 12V powersport batteries offers three automatic programs: Normal for all lead-acid batteries (including AGM), Lithium for lithium-ion batteries, and Recond to restore deeply discharged lead-acid batteries. The Recond function helps mix battery acid and recover lost energy, ensuring longevity. Once fully charged, the device switches to maintenance mode to prevent overcharging.

Mark Poole, UK Sales Manager for CTEK, said: “The battery is the heart of a motorcycle’s electrical system, providing the necessary power to start the engine and run various electrical components. However, battery problems can surface unexpectedly, causing inconvenience and potential safety hazards for riders. Recognising common battery issues, understanding their causes, and implementing appropriate solutions is crucial for every motorcycle owner.

”Common battery problems can include a weak or completely dead battery, which can be caused by age, sulfation, parasitic drain, or extreme temperatures. Slow cranking, difficulty starting the engine, or complete failure to start can be avoided with regular battery maintenance.”

Read more about the CT5 POWERSPORT here: https://www.ctek.com/uk/battery-chargers-12v-24v/ct5-powersport-uk