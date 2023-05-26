A beach hut in the UK is looking to achieve a mammoth £250,000 sale at auction before the end of June. The hut - situated in the village of Abersoch, Gwynedd - is listed almost £50,000 more than the average house price in Wales, £214,000.

If it sells, the double-fronted hut will blow the previous hut price record out the water - which was set as £200,000 in 2022.

Despite its eye-catching price, anyone ‘staying’ at the beach hut is bound by a few restrictions. The hut is not connected to the mains water and spending the night is strictly forbidden.

On top of this, the buyer will still have to fork out an estimated £800 a year on council tax for the property. Fans and critics of the beach hut have weighed in with their opinions.

Plaid Cymru MP Mabon ap Gwynfor, said: “Young people have no chance of getting housing in their own communities. It’s a perfect example of how the property market lets Wales down.”

Meanwhile, a tourist at the beach was questioned by a national newspaper, and said: “It’s in a good location. It’s probably going to go for a lot more than that.”

For £250,000 this could be yours