Season 18 of hit BBC reality contest The Apprentice has been announced, and the show’s main judge/antagonist (depending on the mood he’s in) Sir Alan Sugar has taken to Twitter to entice budding businesspeople to apply for the new series. The call out has been made as Season 17 of the popular show returns to BBC One on Thursday (January 5).

In his tweet, Sugar can be seen facing the camera asking budding contestants if they want a chance to become the business magnate’s next business partner, followed by a link to where people can apply. All done in Sugar’s trademark, animated hand gestures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants will then have the chance to compete for the prize of a £250,000 investment into their own business and a 50/50 partnership with Sir Alan Sugar regarding said business proposition. For the losers however, it’s a stern tongue lashing from Sugar and his panel of judges, but still the chance to be on a popular television series .

Previous winners of The Apprentice have included Carina Lepore , Leah Totton and Tim Campbell , who won the very first season of The Apprentice way back in 2005. The series also gave us media personality Katie Hopkins , so viewers hoping to see her get a verbal lashing from the judges will be happy to know all the seasons are currently available to stream on the BBC iPlayer .

Most Popular

Season 18 of The Apprentice looks to start filming throughout 2023, with a release date earmarked for early 2024, to kick off the new year. Though Sir Alan Sugar has returned, there has been no confirmation who the judges will be alongside him in the 2024 iteration of the show.

How to apply for The Apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who wish to be subjected to the tongue lashings one can expect from appearing on The Apprentice, can apply now through the BBC’s website . Entrants must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the United Kingdom.

The closing date for entries is January 29, 2023, and full terms and conditions can be found on the BBC page dedicated to The Apprentice applications.