BBC Radio 2 presenter Tony Blackburn has issued an update on his health after pulling out of his Sound of the 60s show amid ongoing concerns for his health last week. The veteran DJ said he was forced to postpone upcoming dates for the Sounds of the 60s tour after his doctors told him to rest after contracting a chest infection.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page on April 15 the 80-year-old said: “Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I’ve had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago.

“My [doctor] has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend and, sadly, I have had to postpone the Sounds of the 60s shows at Swindon and Redhill next week too.”

Tony added that dates were “already in the diary” and that he hoped to be back with listeners soon.

However, now the DJ has issued an update to say the infection he has is ‘requiring more treatment’ than expected and will be rescheduling his tour as a result. The Twitter post reads:

“I wanted to give a little update on my health and let you know that I won’t be on the radio or in theatres for a little while yet. The infection I have is requiring more treatment than initially thought and it means I am having to reschedule the Sounds of the 60s Tour for the moment in order to recover fully.

“All tickets booked will be automatically transferred to the new dates and you will be notified of this change by your ticket provider. I am sorry for the disruption and I really am looking forward to getting back on the road with the band.”

The BBC DJ said he hopes to be “back on the radio as soon as possible” but it might take a couple of weeks.

“As you know, I am passionate about my radio shows and I will be back as quickly as I safely can. I want to thank all of the listeners who have sent their well-wishes and messages of support. I do read them all and it really means a lot,” he added.