News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
2 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
4 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
Breaking

Barry Humphries death: Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson star dies in hospital in Sydney aged 89

Barry Humphries, the star of Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson has died in hospital aged 89.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

Australian comedy great Barry Humphries, best known for his drag alter-ego Dame Edna Everage, has passed away aged 89.

The comedian was rushed to hospital earlier this week following complications from a hip surgery. Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney with his family by his side, it has been reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The star was initially admitted to hospital in February after falling in his Sydney apartment and injuring his hip, requiring a hip replacement. In March, he was adamant he would soon be back on his feet and planned to tour Australia.

However, despite gruelling sessions with a physiotherapist, Humphries never returned home and his condition began to deteriorate. Humphries had a career spanning 67 years which saw him perform in events such as The Royal Variety show for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in 2019.

Most Popular

    As well as Dame Edna Everage, Humphries was also well known for creating the Sir Les Patterson character. Tributes have started to flood in for the entertainer and comedian.

    Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese tweeted: For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Comedian Matt Lucas also paid tribute, saying: “I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”

    Rickey Gervais tweeted: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.”

    Related topics:TVCelebrities