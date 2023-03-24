News you can trust since 1836
Bargain Hunt issues message to viewers after ‘teapot’ sells at auction for almost £400k - what happened

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:58 GMT- 2 min read

Bargain Hunt host Natasha Raskin Sharp issued a message to viewers of the BBC show in a recently aired episode after an antique sold at auction for almost £400,000. During the episode Sharp, 36, was joined by auctioneer Charles Hanson who revealed he brought a ‘special object’.

The special object appeared to be a teapot at first, but she later said it was a “rare Chinese wine ewer”. The antique in question was yellow featuring a colourful floral design was later described by Charles as “very sacred, very important and very rare”

Charles said the "ceremonial ewer" would have been used by the court of Emperor Qianlong in the 18th century. He said it had been brought into the sale room in a bag for charity by a client, adding: "It’s amazing and I think this is the ultimate Bargain Hunt find."

Charles said the antique was “one of three”, adding that the other two are in the Museum of Taipei in Taiwan and the Museum of Beijing in China respectively. Charles later added that the antique had been brought to the UK by the owner’s grandfather who had been in Japan in the 1940’s.

    The antique was initially booked in at a low estimate and suspected to be worth up to £150. However, the figure rose after further research, Charles said: "Now we’re advising the market that this important ewer is probably going to be guided between £100,000 and £150,000."

    When catching up with Natasha, Charles revealed he was ‘very nervous’ auctioning off the antique saying that the opening bid had been £100,000. It was then confirmed that the hammer had come down at £390,000 for the antique in question.

    This prompted host Natasha to issue a message to viewers in response to the sale of the object, encouraging them to check for such antiques in their own homes. She said: "What a result! The lesson here is to check your loft for hidden ewers."

    Charles HansonBBC