Asda: Supermarket to close several in-store pharmacies this week - is your local affected?

Asda will bring the shutters down on several of its supermarket pharmacies this week - see if your local is affected.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

Asda has confirmed a number of pharmacies will close later this week. It comes after the grocer announced a proposal to close seven of its 254 in-store pharmacies in January.

According to Asda, it’s closing the pharmacies because of low customer usage. The supermarket say they consulted on the move and confirmed the closures at the end of April but didn’t say when the pharmacies would shut for good

In January, Asda said it would do everything it could to redeploy affected staff in other local branches. Ken Towle, Asda’s retail chief, said: "We will do all we can to support affected colleagues. We recognise this will be a difficult time for them."

Asda is set to close some stores this summerAsda is set to close some stores this summer
    Asda: Pharmacies set to close

    Southampton

    Seaham

    Feltham

    Blackburn

    Adel

    West Bradford

    Weston-Super-Mare

