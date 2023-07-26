Apple iPhone users are being urged to update their phones to the latest system software, as soon as possible. It comes after the American tech company discovered more than 25 security issues with the current iPhone software.

The new iOS 16.6 update will provide critical fixes to flaws within the systems software that has put millions of device owners at risk of cyber attacks. The update won’t bring many new or flashy features to your phone but could save it from being hacked by a cybercriminal.

Apple has fixed over 25 security issues with the current iPhone software, with two already being identified by real-life attacks on users. Despite updating iPhones to prevent any further cyber issues, the company hasn’t shared many details on what the security issues are.

Apple has chosen to not share details as it could risk identifying them to hackers and cyber criminals and create further attacks on iOS users. Apple said: “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Users who fail to install the iOS update could make themselves easy targets for hackers, which have been described as “pretty severe vulnerabilities”. At least 11 of the security issues are in the Kernel which is part of the core make-up of the iOS system.

How to update iPhone to iOS 16.6

Many iPhones will automatically prompt users to update their iPhone to iOS 16.6 with a pop-up window, telling you that the new update is available.

Clicking this pop-up is the easiest way to install the new update quickly.

If you’ve missed the pop up then you can manually update your iPhone. Here’s how to update your iPhone:

Tap the ‘Settings’ app on your home screen

Select ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update’

Click ‘Download and Install’ and enter your passcode to start update

To install update agree to Terms and Conditions and then select ‘Agree’ again in the pop-up window

iPhone users are being urged to update their phones to avoid security flaws