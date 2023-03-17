Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62 following battle with breast cancer

Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family has confirmed. Gold died on Thursday (March 16), following seven years of treatment for breast cancer, which claims the lives of 11,500 women each year in the UK.

Gold received a coveted CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise. She is credited with transforming the firm from four backstreet shops into a multi-million pound business with outlets across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family statement said: "It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.

"She was... an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women." Her sister Vanessa said: "Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey."

Most Popular

According to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019, Gold was estimated to be the 16th richest woman in Great Britain, with a net worth of £470 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad