News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Android users warned to immediately check 193 apps that could empty your bank account - full list

Android users are being urged to check 193 apps that reportedly contain malware that could end up emptying your bank account

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

Android users have been urged to check over 190 apps that could potentially empty your bank account. The nine most affected apps have a total of 12.5 million downloads between them.

They are: HexaPop Link 2248, Macaron Match, Macaron Boom, Jelly Connect, Tiler Master, Crazy Magic Ball, Bitcoin Master, Happy 2048 and Mega Win Slots. Users are being told to delete the affected apps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tech safety experts warned that the apps reportedly have disguised malware with researchers saying it puts a "larger user base at risk of potential privacy breaches and data exfiltration".

Full list of apps that could empty your bank account

Most Popular
    1. Chip Winner 2048
    2. iSecurity - Virus Cleaner
    3. Quick Loan Pro
    4. Calculator Lock – Photos Vault
    5. Pixel Battle
    6. Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
    7. Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game
    8. Gem Puzzle
    9. Real Money:Play Games Earn
    10. Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy
    11. Fast Booster Box
    12. Channel3
    13. Make Money - Game Time
    14. Woohoo - Real Cash Games
    15. Earn Money: Squid Game
    16. Cash Game: Money Puppy
    17. LuckyYou
    18. Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
    19. Dong Bao
    20. HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer
    21. Yeloli Princess Makeup
    22. много монет
    23. Yeloli Princess Makeup
    24. UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan
    25. Fast Loan Plus
    26. Crazy Christmas Tree
    27. Pop Diamonds
    28. Cash All - Earn real money
    29. Merge snack-Overfood
    30. Vegas Coin Pusher
    31. Crazy Cut Money
    32. Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
    33. Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin
    34. TappyCoins
    35. Pet Connect - cute pets match
    36. Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
    37. Money Tree Garden
    38. Chips Winner
    39. Mega Win Slots
    40. SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
    41. Magical Pet:Pop Match
    42. Neutral Solitaire
    43. BTC LINKED
    44. Lucky Dog Videos
    45. Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle
    46. Ganho Casual
    47. Bitcoin 2 Moon
    48. Pop Pop Balls
    49. Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
    50. Fruit Bubble Smash
    51. BTC Fall
    52. Sweet Fruit Smash
    53. Funny Hoop
    54. Go Break
    55. Step Going
    56. Funny Block
    57. Squid Gem
    58. Lucky Cube Blast
    59. NA
    60. Cube Master 3D
    61. Merge Crazy Bal
    62. Grand Win Solitaire
    63. ChipWin To 21:Merge game
    64. Bubble Shooter Hero
    65. Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
    66. Cookie Crush
    67. Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
    68. HexaPop Link 2248
    69. Dropping Balls
    70. Crazy Magic Ball
    71. Bird Linked
    72. BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle
    73. Chain One Line
    74. Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast
    75. Tropical Fruit Blast
    76. Bubble Spinner
    77. Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3
    78. Random Dice
    79. Jelly Connect
    80. Monster Link- Match Blast
    81. Block Crush
    82. Birds Merge
    83. Idle Dinosaurs
    84. Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!
    85. Go Jump
    86. Knife Master
    87. Macaron Matc
    88. Crazy Cut Money
    89. Mood to Pop
    90. Smash King
    91. Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards
    92. Mystery Solitaire Tycoon
    93. candy kaboom
    94. Dice Master: Jump Jump
    95. Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner
    96. Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge
    97. Candy Winner
    98. Block Puzzle
    99. Desert tree: Cash Grow Game
    100. Macaron Boom
    101. Word Games：BIG WIN
    102. Vegas Cash Casino
    103. Cube 2048
    104. Crazy Pop Tree
    105. Vegas Bingo
    106. Street Soccer Game
    107. Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
    108. Bingo County: Amazing 2022
    109. Crazy Bomb
    110. Cookie Macaron
    111. Circus coin pusher
    112. Ludo Magic
    113. Mystery Miner Tycoon
    114. Slots Pop!
    115. Bitcoin Master
    116. Happy Fruit
    117. Blackjack 21: Cash Poker
    118. Forest Puzzle
    119. Hex Puzzle
    120. 2048 Lucky Cube
    121. Solitaire legend
    122. Cake Master: Cream Legend
    123. Crazy Fruit Crush
    124. Boom Match
    125. Funny Macaron
    126. Cute Macaron Zumba
    127. Food Merger
    128. Holic Macaron
    129. Dessert Match Kitchen
    130. Macaron Bubble
    131. Bingo Slots
    132. Sea Big Bang
    133. Cute Liner
    134. Puppy Fruit Slice
    135. Crazy Zumba Fruit
    136. Funny Hex Merge
    137. Cash Storm Slots:Real MoneyChatMate
    138. Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey
    139. Farm Blast - Match Game
    140. Shake Shake Sheep
    141. Cat Party
    142. Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
    143. Mega Lightning Slots
    144. BitCoin Connect
    145. Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!
    146. Solitaire Mega : Win Big
    147. Lucky Aquarium
    148. Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win
    149. Crazy Cash Dozer
    150. Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle
    151. Bank Bingo Slot
    152. Lucky cube
    153. Diamond Miner: Surprises
    154. Foodie Tiler
    155. Lucky Crush
    156. Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast
    157. Bingo Club-Lucky to win
    158. Nice PopLink 2248
    159. Tiler Master
    160. Food to pop
    161. Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022
    162. Coin Defender
    163. Cash master
    164. Happy Merge Bang
    165. Block BigBang
    166. Dominoes - Royal Master
    167. Royal Knight Slice
    168. Cookie Smash
    169. Candy Pop Star
    170. Lucky For Happy
    171. Happy 2048
    172. Merge Lucky Puppies
    173. Holiday 2048
    174. 2248 Linked
    175. Street Football Star
    176. Fruit Spin Blast
    177. Magic Balls
    178. Joy Match 3D
    179. Classic Diamond Slots: Cash
    180. Super Jump
    181. Slot Club
    182. Lucky Tile Match:Triple Crush
    183. Relx cash
    184. Chain Block 3D
    185. Metaverse Merge
    186. Block Master - Brain Games
    187. Fruit Cutting Killer
    188. Gem Smash
    189. Smash Master
    190. Dessert Crush
    191. BuzzVideo-Earn money app
    192. Tunai Instan
    193. ClipClaps - Reward your interest

    What is malware and why is it harmful?

    According to the Oxford Dictionary, Malware is a software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system. It is also used to leak private information and more.

    It is harmful because it can obtain confidential information that is stored on your device, as well as installing harmful software on your device that can spy on your online activities and more.

    Related topics:ResearchersOxford