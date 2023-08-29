Hundreds of flights have been cancelled across the UK due to a failure of air traffic control system , leaving thousands of passengers facing delays and cancellations. The issue began on Monday morning (August 28) at the headquarters of the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) when its flight planning system failed.

NATS was unable to automatically process the flight plans which are submitted by airlines, meaning they had to be inputted manually, causing huge delays. The outage has now been resolved but has caused significant delays at major UK airports, including Heathrow, Newcastle and Manchester.

For many, this would mean potentially not returning on the day that you were due to return to work, and therefore, you may be wondering what your options are regarding pay and annual leave.

Flight delays: Workers rights

James Watkins, Employment Lawyer at Howells Solicitors , discusses your options as someone that may face delays and cancelled flights, meaning additional time off work. He said:

“If you’re stranded abroad due to a cancelled or delayed flight, requiring you to miss at least an extra day off work, then you might be wondering what your rights are, and whether your employer will pay you. The simple answer is no, your employer shouldn’t have to pay for you for an additional day, or days, if you find yourself needing extra time off work.

“However, it’s up to your manager and your employer on whether these extra days can be taken from your annual leave allowance at short notice. You could ask your employee if you’re able to take this extra time as annual leave, although if you don’t have any leave remaining, it may be counted as unpaid leave, if the manager agrees to this over the other options.

“Another choice that you may have, depending on business opening hours, is making up the lost time on weekends and evenings. Doing this would mean that you’d not lose an additional day of annual leave, or take any unpaid leave.

Passengers at Belfast International Airport on Monday, as flights to the UK and Ireland have been cancelled as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK on Monday, Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“If you have your laptop with you on your holiday, then your employer may also allow you to work abroad. Most hotels and cafes have strong Wi-Fi connections, meaning you might be able to continue working with a change of scenery. If you don’t have your laptop with you, would you still be able to take client and internal calls from your phone? Again, this could be an option as long as your employer says that it’s ok.”

UK cancelled flights

Heathrow Airport cancelled flights

