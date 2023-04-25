News you can trust since 1836
Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read

Harry Belafonte, the actor, activist and singer well known for songs like The Banana Boat Song and Jump In The Line has died aged 96. According to The New York Times, his spokesperson claims the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Belafonte has often been crowned as the most successful Caribbean-American singer, and lent his voice to the US civil rights movement. He also supported several causes in the 1960s including campaigns against poverty, apartheid and AIDS in Africa as well as support for left-wing movements including those in Cuba and Venezuela.

Harry Belfonte has died aged 96.

Born in Harlem, New York in 1927 to a working class family, he first signed a record deal with RCA Victor in 1953. His breakthrough album Calypso in 1956, included his biggest hit Day-O (Banana Boat Song).

