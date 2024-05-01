'Love Island' star Molly Smith has launched a jewellery line in collaboration with Abbott Lyon. Here's our 8 best picks from the collection. Photo by Instagram/mollysmith19.

‘Love Island: All Stars’ winner Molly Smith has launched a new jewellery line in collaboration with Abbott Lyon, following in the footsteps of fellow ‘Love Islanders’ Olivia Atwood and Indiyah Polack.

Smith, aged 29, who won the ITV dating show alongside boyfriend Tom Clare earlier this year, also joins other TV personalities Stacey Soloman and Saffron Barker in creating jewellery for the luxury brand.

To make the new collaboration even more attractive, the brand has launched a 2-4-1 flash sale, which can be applied to every product sitewide - including Smith’s new collection. Smith’s collaboration includes all the jewellery you need so you can embrace your inner goddess all summer long, such as necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Here are our favourite pieces from the Molly Smith Abbott Lyon jewellery collection, and the all-important details you need to be able to buy them yourself.

And, as it’s 2-4-1, it makes sense to choose two pieces to adore. Just be aware, the amazing deal ends at midnight tonight (Tuesday April 30) so be sure to checkout quickly when you’ve made your choices. Use code ‘2For1’.

The most sought afyter item from the collection is arguably the Abbott Lyon Molly Smith Arabic Name Necklace. Shoppers can choose either a silver or a gold version for just £79. For those who prefer something a little sparklier, there’s a crystal-embellished version available for just £10 more.

It’s also possible to choose a chain length, and a name that can be translated - so the necklace will be completely unique to you. Smith’s own necklace bears the name of her beloved pet, Nelly the dog.

The necklace was first noticed by fans when Smith wore one of her own in the ‘Love Island’ villa, with fans labelling it was the “perfect piece”. Speaking about the necklace herself, Smith said: "I wore this plain necklace every day when I was in the villa and now that there's a crystal version, I'm even more obsessed. I love how you can personalise them."

For those who would like a personalised necklace that’s a little more obvious, there’s the Smith Signature Name Necklace, which also costs £79. There’s three colour choices with this one; gold, rose gold and silver.

What we love most about this necklace, however, is that you can choose from several different styles of chain, including a fine chain, a chunky chain and even a chain with pearls in or a tennis chain which includes diamantes. It reminds us of the name chain made famous by Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, but elevated in a really special and unique way.

If you want something to pair with a necklace, the Tennis Bracelet (£65) would be the ideal choice. Available in either gold or silver and studded with glittering diamantes, this bracelet has been described by shoppers as “beautiful, dainty and well made”.

The White Quartz Heart Huggie Earrings (£59) have also proved very popular with shoppers. In fact, although the line only launched a few days ago they have already sold out once - but fear not they have been re-stocked. Just make sure you snap them up now before they sell out again - whether you want the gold or silver version. There’s also a matching White Quartz Heart Ring (£55).

For another timeless piece that will never go out of style, take a look at the Sterling Silver Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings (£59). Available in gold or silver and described as “stunning” by a happy customer, these small hoops are studded with beautiful diamantes and will instantly add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

If you’re after something that is personalised and unique them look no further than the Clover Custom Name Necklace (prices starting from £75). There’s so many ways this can be personalised, so everybody can create something truly bespoke.

Firstly, choose the number of clover leaves required, from one to eight, then choose the style of clovers - with choices including rose quartz, pearl, black enamel and textured. You can then add a name or word of your choice to be added, as well as picking a desired chain length. There’s also a matching Clover Custom Name Bracelet (£69).