7 Reasons why your startup is failing to attract critical talent

With over 1.5 million new startups having launched in the UK over the last 2 years alone, it’s no wonder it's become trickier than ever to attract new talent.

The average startup creates twice as many jobs as the average SME, yet they are continually battling against larger businesses that are able to offer more competitive packages.

In this article, we’ll discuss some of the most common downfalls of startups that are looking to hire new talent, providing some tips to help you avoid making the same mistakes.

7 Reasons Why Your Hiring Process is Failing

Let’s go into seven of the main reasons why your startup may be losing out on top talent when hiring new employees.

Your hiring process is unprofessional

When a candidate is going through the process of job applications, it is not just them that needs to impress – the way you handle the recruitment process can say a lot about your company.

If you have an unorganised process that leaves them waiting around for responses, attending interviews that clearly lack preparation, or not being able to answer their questions, alarm bells are going to ring and leave candidates questioning the professionalism of your business.

To leave a better first impression on applicants, ensure your hiring process has been well thought through and generates further interest in working for your business. Startups need an HR system that can handle the recruitment process – defining the different stages and a timeline to ensure everyone knows what is needed and expected of them.

Your online presence is lacking

Nowadays, applying for a job consists of way more than it did in the past. Candidates are able to look into Glassdoor reviews, use Companies House to access all of the information on your business, and look through your social media channels. If your online presence is not a strong one, this can deter applicants from proceeding with their application.

Unused social media accounts and an outdated website can make your business appear inactive or unsuccessful, leaving candidates questioning whether they actually want to get involved.

To overcome this barrier, ensure all of your online platforms are well utilised and deactivate any unused ones. This is your chance to share your achievements and show off your company culture, creating an engaging web presence that builds confidence among your audience.

You are a riskier prospect

When applying for jobs, startup businesses can feel like a risk. Since just over a third of startups make it to 5 years, it’s no wonder that people are cautious when seeing job ads from new business ventures.

A business in its early stages tends to still be in the experimental phase that requires a lot of trial and error – a working environment that doesn’t suit everybody. Depending on how you are handling your growth and the level of trust that applicants have in your vision, your recruitment process could be severely hindered.

Embracing your current situation and being fully transparent is recommended when hiring as a startup. Although there will always be an element of risk for an applicant, this can be outweighed by excitement and motivation if they see a genuine opportunity to become part of a rapidly growing business with great potential.

You’re expecting too much

As the owner of a startup, hiring your first employees feels like a huge milestone and the expense can be an intimidating prospect.

Many new businesses make the mistake of wanting to hire someone who can also chip in wherever needed. Trying to get the most out of a new hire by expecting them to wear multiple hats and get involved in tasks outside of their field can radiate red flags and leave you with unsatisfied employees or, worse, no employees.

To avoid overworking new hires, a detailed job description should be in place to manage expectations from both sides. Establishing which duties a new hire could bring the most value to and tailoring a job description accordingly will mean you are more likely to find the best fit for your team's existing skill set.

You do not vet applicants thoroughly enough

Many time-strapped startups carry out an initial set of interviews and then make a choice based on a quick twenty-minute discussion. This makes it tricky to establish whether applicants have the right experience for the role, know what is expected of them, and if they would make a good personality fit.

Rushing to recruit a new employee to take the weight off growing demand can result in a poor-quality hire that isn’t the right fit for your company. This can create more hindrances than help.

Your recruitment process should allow you to really get to know your top candidates and ensure they can deliver what they promise. Introducing extra steps, such as a mock task and a second-stage interview, will help filter out any weaker candidates and make the best choice. References should also be requested and contacted to get insight from third parties.

Your job description is not enticing

Job seekers are potentially looking through hundreds of job descriptions when on the hunt for their next role. This means that you don’t have long to capture their interest before they keep on scrolling.

When you’ve never created a job description before, it can seem easiest to just adapt an online template filled with buzzwords. This approach lacks personality and makes it hard to generate excitement among job seekers.

Putting time and consideration into your job descriptions will boost the likelihood of strong applicants. A good amount of detail about the duties associated with the role, the level of experience required from candidates, and what can be expected from your company culture will resonate more with applicants who suit the role.

You can’t compete with big names

For a startup, trying to hire when up against huge companies that can offer higher salaries, more progression opportunities, and advanced training resources can feel like an impossible task.

Although you may not be in a position to match the offerings of big-name businesses, consider what sets you apart from them and tailor your job descriptions accordingly. For many candidates, the prospect of having more control over projects and being able to help shape a new startup is way more appealing than being in a corporate environment that lacks creative freedom.

Creating a job description that shows off your brand personality and talks passionately about the opportunities that the new role can unlock will help find the right candidates who are motivated to make a difference.

Solidifying your Hiring Process to Retain Strong Talent

The first employees your startup hires can be the difference between rapid growth and a struggle to take off.

Putting the necessary time and effort into the recruitment process can result in a much stronger outcome for your business. Creating tailored job descriptions that provide sufficient detail and generate excitement around the opportunity will widen your options and help you find exactly what you have been looking for.

Hiring motivated individuals with the skills and experience you need to fill in the gaps can help you take your startup to the next level, supporting your growth and bringing in new talent that can shape the future of your business.

