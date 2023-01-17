13 best UK spas 2023 revealed including luxury Lake District & Cotswold retreats
The best UK spas have been revealed for 2023 - here’s where to book if you need a spot of relaxation
If you’re struggling with January blues, a trip to the spa could be what is needed to get you back on track. Whether you’re in desperate need of some pampering, or you just feel like aimlessly floating around in a pool, a trip to one of these stunning spas could be just the ticket.
With hundreds of spas dotted across the country, hidden within beautiful country houses or overlooking the stunning Lake District there is a spa for everyone no matter where you are in the world. As the new year gets underway, and you start planning your annual spa trip, we have found the best in the UK according to the travel experts.
Conde Nast Traveller has listed its top 13 spas in the UK for this year. So whether you want to get away and find somewhere new, or find a spa nearby, take a look to see where you can go for some relaxation in 2023.
Best spas in the UK for 2023
Best for: treehouse highs
Where: Chewton Glen, Christchurch Road, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6QS
Best for: gleaming grandeur
Where: Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Ascot, Berkshire
Best for: keen foodies
Where: Lime Wood, Beaulieu Road, Lyndhurst, Hampshire
Best for: no-expense-spared luxury
Where: Bishopsgate Road, Englefield Green, Egham
Best for: Bucolic charm
Where: Lucknam Park, Colerne, Chippenham, Wiltshire
Best for: just lazing around
Where: Dormy House, Willersey Hill, Broadway, Worcestershire
Best for: back-to-nature hideaway
Where: The Scarlet, Tredragon Road, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall
Best for: ancient treatments with a twist
Best for: all the family
Where: Calcot Manor & spa, Near Tetbury, Gloucestershire
Best for: anti-ageing techniques
Where: Barnsley House, Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Best for: party animals
Where: Soho Farmhouse, 1 Tracey Farm Cottages, Great Tew, Chipping Norton, Cotswolds
12: Yeotown, Devon
Best for: effective cleansing
Where: Yeotown, Snapper, Devon
Best for: splendid isolation
Where: Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Crook Road, Windermere, the Lake District