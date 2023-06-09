Fortnite down: How long will battle royale game be down for Chapter 4 Season 3 update
The next Fortnite update is due later today which is expected to bring a new Wilds and Transformers theme to the popular online game
Fortnite servers are down ahead of the latest 25.00 update to the online battle royale game. The game will enter Chapter 4 Season 3, also known as Fortnite Wilds later in the day for players.
Fans got a first look at what to expect from the update during last night’s Summer Game Fest Showcase. Epic games teased the Wilds update with a new Optimus Prime skin and a new jungle biome area.
The Grind Rails will return in the form of Wood Vines to match the theme. The servers have officially gone down and will bring the fourth major update for the battle royale game.
Fortnite Status, the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has told users that matchmaking services have been disabled in preparation for the update, telling gamers that they will inform them once downtime has ended. Downtime for the game began at 8am about 8am, with the updates normally lasting around four hours.
Users can expect to get back into the game by 12pm. However, the update could potentially take less time so checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account will give gamers the most accurate information.
Developers Epic Games have released some of their patch notes for the game, alongside leaks from Twitter users ShiinaBR and HYPEX and include:
- New jungle area in the map
- Optimus Prime skin - tier 100 battle pass skin
- New Optimus Prime mystic weapon
- Secret battle pass skin
- Grind Rails to return as Wood Vines
- Racing mode with new speed objects, cosmetics, car garage, sky/ground race tracks and new supercar
- Racing mode-specific battle pass
- Armoured Cars with hostile “goons” NPCs
- 14 days of summer events “Propping & Mural”
- Helicopters are getting a new launcher
- Rideable raptors
- Potential return of tents
- New mythic drum shotgun
- Epic/Legendary variants of the Thermal Bolt Action Sniper
- A lever pistol leaked on loading screen