IN PICTURES: 13 pictures from Grantley Halls sell-out Supercar show

Grantley Hall held an exclusive Supercar event on Sunday June 4 in partnership with Supercar Drivers.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Tickets sold out well before the event and enthusiasts took to the prestigious venue to admire the incredible supercar makes and models on show.

Here are some of the shows highlights.

Grantley Hall's sell out Supercar show drew in enthusiasts of incredible vehicles

The Lamborghini Diablo is a high-performance mid-engine sports car built by Italian automobile manufacturer Lamborghini between 1990 and 2001.

Ferrari La Ferrari is a limited production mid-engine, mild hybrid sports car built by Italian automotive manufacturer Ferrari. LaFerrari means "The Ferrari" in Italian, meaning this is supposed to be the definitive Ferrari.

Aston Martin DB5 is a British grand tourer (GT) produced by Aston Martin and designed by Italian coach builder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. Originally produced from 1963 to 1965, the DB5 was an evolution of the final series of DB4

