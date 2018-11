The Harrogate Youth Chess Tournament will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2pm to 5pm, at the St Roberts Club, open to players aged 11-17.

Prizes will be awarded to the top players in each of the following age groups, together with 2nd and 3rd prizes: Years 7-8, Years 9-11, and sixth form.

Call 01423 538142 to enter and find out more about the exciting contest, or email Harrogatechessclub@hotmail.co.uk