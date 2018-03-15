Letter: Problem of potholes will get even worse

The never ending tales of pot holes in the highways.

This will still be making headlines in 20 years time as the roads were never built to withstand the volume of traffic they have to take. Most roads were built when wagons weighed 10 tons and cars were hundreds per day? now wagons are up to 44 tons and cars hundreds per hour.

The rat runs through the estates have the same problem. You can see the roads sinking and then breaking up, more so in winter when water turns to ice.

Take a look at the motorways you can see the depressions of the wheels and these were built to a better specification. Planning out 100mm to 200mm of damaged highway will only for last for a period of time and some of the rat runs through the estates do not have this depth of material on them. I am unhappy to say in my opinion after 45 years in the construction industry working on highway projects this problem will never end and even get worse.

D Marston

Harrogate