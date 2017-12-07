Letter: Highways - Use money for park and ride

According to Mr Bainbridge, only seven per cent of traffic in Harrogate and Knaresborough is through traffic. This suggests that 93 per cent stops in these towns.

For that, NYCC is prepared to consider spending £70m to £100m and despoil the last remaining open countryside between them.

Would it not be a better use of a small fraction of that money to initiate “Park and Ride” or similar schemes to prevent so much traffic coming into these areas and despoiling the countryside and the air quality?

John Laird

Darley