Letter: Highways - Roads require urgent repairs

I was interested to read your article about the pointless resurfacing of a back road off Studley Road in Harrogate (Harrogate Advertiser, November 16).

When spring arrives I like to sometimes do my commute to work from Harrogate to Wetherby on my bicycle.

Trying to avoid the busy roads around Harrogate, I often cycle along Walton Head Lane, a single track road that goes from Leeds Road (just near Buttersyke Bar roundabout) to Kirkby Overblow. Many cyclists and dog walkers use this road but very rare indeed to see a car.

In the summer of 2016 I was astounded that the council had unnecessarily resurfaced segments of this road, but not as astounded as I was this summer just gone to see that the council had resurfaced again but this time the whole two mile length of this road which is very rarely used by motor vehicles.

I’m sure every reader knows of other roads (and pavements) that require urgent attention or probably know of other roads that have pointlessly been resurfaced by our council.

It would be good to see the Advertiser asking more questions of the NYCC’s Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie.

Rob Ellis

Lancaster Road,

Harrogate