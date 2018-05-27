Letter: Football - Don’t forget Alan’s key role

Congratulations to Harrogate Town on reaching the top league of the non league pyramid but I feel we should not forget the contribution of Alan Smith who took over as manager when Town were at possibly their lowest ebb, in the lower divisions of the old Yorkshire league and the ground was just a field with a railing round it, a ramshackle wooden stand by the hospital end and a small clubhouse and dressing room block in the south-west corner and a man sat at a table to collect the admission money. From then on a slow but steady improvement took place and Alan’s successions had a solid base to build on which we are now seeing the fruits of. On a sadder note I am sorry to see Railway relegated but perhaps they may be able to regroup and rise up again.

PS I was not at the Brackley match but apparently they took it sportingly and I wish them luck in the FA trophy final.

Tony Bills

Harrogate