Letter: Environment - Option would destroy Gorge

As a family that live on the edge of the Gorge we fully understand and appreciate the beauty and thriving eco system provided by one of the most least known areas of natural wonder in the North of England.

Many of those that live in the immediate and wider area are totally unaware of what is on their doorstep.

We have a responsibility to ensure that this area is protected for future generations.

A field of wheat can always be replaced with another field of wheat. If the Gorge is destroyed it can never be replaced.

I do not believe that anyone voted into a position of political responsibility has the right to decide on the future of something that is so unique and has taken a millennium and more to create.

If more people knew about the Gorge then then the level of outcry would be the same as if someone suggested knocking down Stonehenge to put a new road through.

But as something that is of national awareness, alternative measures have had to be put in place and a new route that maintains the integrity of site is what has prevailed – and it was never going to be otherwise.

The same needs to be done for Nidd Gorge. An option that will potentially destroy it should not even be considered. Rather, measures to ensure it is protected must be the priority.

Charles van Berckel

Bilton Lane, Harrogate