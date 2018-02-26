Your chance to star in a film being shot in the Harrogate district TOMORROW - alongside big stars of stage and screen

Well, this is some exciting news for a Monday afternoon! Film crews will be at Allerton Castle tomorrow to shoot scenes for a new movie, and residents from across the Harrogate district are invited to star as extras - sharing the screen with the likes of Roger Allam.

Film, stage and TV legends Derek Jacobi, Anna Maxwell-Martin and Roger Allam are leading the cast of black comedy Ilkley, and tomorrow a big scene will be filmed at the castle.

A post on the Harrogate Film Festival's Facebook page reads: "The scene is a big auditorium speech so you will be comfortably sitting down for the day and are welcome to bring books/iPads to entertain you between takes. (Plus you'll get to be filming with Roger Allam). You will also be fed!"

As for the timings, the shoot is between 6am and 4.30pm/5pm.

Email ilkleyproductionoffice@gmail.com if you're interested in taking part!