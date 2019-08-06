Your chance to see emerging plans for Ripon army barracks at series of drop-in events

Emerging proposals for the redevelopment of Ripon's arm barracks, including the construction of 1,300 new homes, will soon be shared at a series of public drop-in events later this month.

A planning application for the land at Claro and Deverell Barracks will be submitted later this year, and ahead of this, Homes England, the Government's national housing agency, and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, will be revealing what their vision is for the site at these public events.

Ripon Barracks Project Manager at Homes England, Martin Wilks, said: “We have been working closely with Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council as part of the Local Plan process since 2018, and in June and July this year we met with a range of local stakeholders, including Ripon City Council, to develop our vision for the redevelopment.

“We are now able to share our emerging plans with the local residents and hope as many people as possible will drop-in to one of our events to find out more about our proposals and share their feedback.”

Drop-in dates and times:

- August 16 - 4pm to 8pm, in the Larch Room at Ripon Community House

- August 17 - 10am to 2pm, in the Main Hall at Hugh Ripley Hall

- August 20 - 4pm to 8pm, in the Larch Room at Ripon Community House

- August 27 - 10am to 2pm, in the Larch Room at Ripon Community House

- August 30 - 10am to 2pm, in the Main Hall at Hugh Ripley Hall