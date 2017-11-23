Your chance to see a spectacular carol service in Ripon with more than 200 children taking part

More than 200 children will sing in a carol concert spectacular at Holy Trinity Church on December 4 at 1.30pm.

Working extremely hard in rehearsals and shining with enthusiasm, pupils from across the district will take to the stage to get us all into the festive spirit.

The Church of England primary schools taking part in this special event are: Baldersby St James, Bishop Monkton, Burton Leonard, Fountains, Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard, Markington, North Stainley, Sharow, Skelton Newby Hall, and St Nicholas West Tanfield.

As an organist, pianist, teacher and composer, Andrew Roberts has worked around the clock to make this exciting collaboration happen.

Andrew said: “I am really looking forward to it, everyone has worked really hard.”

The project has been generously supported by the Mukherjee Trust.