Your chance to experience Casino Royale with a live orchestra in Harrogate

James Bond fans will have the chance to experience Casino Royale with a difference in May, when the Harrogate Convention Centre hosts a screening of the film that's accompanied by a live orchestra.

Audiences will be able to experience Bond on the big screen on May 30, accompanied by the full force of The Hallé symphony orchestra, performing composer David Arnold’s musical score live and in sync to the picture.

The event will be presented by Film Concerts Live! and is in association with EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM).

Ticket prices are from £45.