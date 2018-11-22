Young carers to benefit from Nidderdale Messiah concert

Nidderdale Messiah continues its fundraising efforts with a performance in Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough,on Sunday 25 November 25 at 3.30pm.

Over the 15 years it has been running, the event has raised more than £60,000 for local charities.

It also provides a platform for rising young soloists to perform the great oratorio in front of a large audience.

This year a quartet of talented singers has volunteered to sing the solo roles. Soprano Natasha Agarwal is a prize-winning performer studying at the Royal Academy of Music. She is joined by mezzo Amy Shaw, who holds the Lesley Garrett opera award. Tenor Sean Brines is a graduate from Huddersfield. Baritone Jack Holton has already sung solo roles under conductors such as Simon Rattle and is a postgraduate music student. The accompanying ensemble is made up of experienced local musicians and they will be joined by 13-year-old Jack Littlewood, a percussion player from Harrogate Grammar School.

The conductor will be local musician and choral director David Andrews. There will be a singers’ rehearsal at 1pm.

Advance booking is advised, particularly for singers, and booking forms are available on our website.

The chosen charity this year is Carers’ Resource Young Carers – which support young carers and young adult carers in the Harrogate and Craven districts of North Yorkshire. A young carer is someone aged 18 or under who helps look after a relative who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug or alcohol problem.

If you enjoy a good sing or would like to listen to a local performance of Handel’s Messiah, visit www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk or email bookings@nidderdalemessiah.org.uk If you are unable to attend a donation or sponsorship would be appreciated.