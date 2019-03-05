You can now order cakes from a popular Harrogate cafe online

If you like Baltzersen's cafe, you're going to love this... You can now order your favourite cakes online at the click of a mouse.

The business on Oxford Street announced the details of their new Bakeri Baltzersen venture yesterday, in a post on their website.

The post reads: "Ever since we opened Baltzersen’s, just over 6 years ago, we’ve baked everything we sell from scratch right here at our cafe in Harrogate. Our bakery, located underneath the cafe, is where all of our pastries and cakes are created, and our bakers work 7 days a week to make sure we always have a full cake fridge and fresh pastries every day, including our famous cinnamon buns.

"We also offer bespoke cakes baked from scratch by our Head Baker, Gem. But, until now, the process of ordering a bespoke cake from us has been more time-consuming than we’d like. We wanted to streamline the process and make ordering a cake easier for both our guests and for ourselves as well.

"So we’d like to officially introduce our brand new cake ordering website, Bakeri Baltzersen. From now on, if guests would like to order cakes from us they can do it quickly and easily through this new website, whether its pastries for a fika with friends, indulgent traybakes at an event or a bespoke cake for a celebration, Bakeri Baltzersen can help."

Cakes can be ordered via the Baltzersen's website.