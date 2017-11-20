Yorkshire Wildlife Trust withdraw Nidderdale wildlife centre application for further consultation

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust have withdrawn an application to build a new wildlife centre near Gouthwaite Reservoir after concerns were flagged over a lack of public consultation.

Development of the plans for Colt House Bridge Car Park near Ramsgill are temporarily on hold following the Trust's withdrawal last Friday. It was believed the proposal for a centre would offer educational and tourism opportunities, with views of wildlife and the surrounding AONB environment.

However residents and organisations have raised objections, saying they were unaware the proposal was being put forward. The Trust now plans to give more time for comments to be put forward, although no dates for meetings or consultation have yet been announced.

Bernie Higgins, Living Landscapes Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust attempted to do a thorough consultation in the local area about the Gouthwaite Wildlife Centre proposal. Following submission of the planning application it came to light that some local people felt they had not had chance to discuss the project. The Trust decided to withdraw the application to give these people chance to discuss the project in more detail.”

The previous consultation was held at Ramsgill Village Hall, where approximately 40 people were recorded as attending on February, November 23. Information from this meeting was then made available at Nidderdale Plus in Pateley Bridge until Sunday, February 26 when it was moved to the Nidderdale AONB office.

Opponents say they were unaware this was going ahead until the Advertiser reported on the application and were unable to raise concerns, including the potential increase in traffic.

Resident Pat Bean said: "We don't know how it happened but we felt as if the community has been bypassed. I know I felt shock and anger when we saw the plans have been in development for years. There are a lot of issues but the main one is a lack of consultation.

She added: "This road cannot supporting another influx of traffic , there is already a problem with parking across the Dales already. Since the Tour de Yorkshire it has been a real problem. There has been a real lack of consideration."

Among the objectors was Upper Nidderdale Parish and The Harrogate & District Naturalists' Society, a total of 15 objections were submitted.

News of the decision has left some supporters disappointed, including Mayor of Pateley Bridge, Chris Hawkesworth, who serves on the Gouthwaite Reservoir Trust Board.

Coun Hawkesworth said: "This could a big opportunity that is being missed, I am flabbergasted if I am honest that anyone could be against this. The more visitors we get to the area the better it is for the economy. People these tend to make visits for days instead of weeks, if we do not offer a variety of attractions we could be losing out."

Ownership and project management of the centre will be taken on by the Trust if plans are approved. The idea for the site is a long-term effort by the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, headed by Nidderdale AONB to create educational opportunities.