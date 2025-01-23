YORKSHIRE TRAINS: TPE issues 'Do Not Travel' advice ahead of Storm Éowyn

Nova 1 at Manchester Victoria station

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers not to travel between Manchester/Liverpool and Glasgow/Edinburgh, or on services between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, on Friday January 24 due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an amber weather warning in place any services that are able to run are expected to be affected by delays and short notice cancellations.

Therefore, TPE is urging customers not to travel on the following routes:

Manchester/Liverpool to Glasgow/Edinburgh via Preston

York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football fans planning to travel to the Manchester United vs. Rangers game on Thursday January 23 are also advised that services to/from Scotland will be severely impacted on Friday January 24.

They are encouraged to postpone their journeys or defer return travel until Saturday 25 January.

Customers with tickets across the affected routes can either defer their journey or use tickets for travel between January 23 and January 27 inclusive.

Alternatively, they can request a full refund at tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all other routes across the TPE network, customers are strongly urged to check travel updates in advance and be prepared for major disruptions, including possible cancellations.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said, "Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes.

“We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

Customers should check the TPE website at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates or visit nationalrail.co.uk for the latest updates.