Yorkshire Summit to drive Food System Transformation to be held in Harrogate

The day will bring together change-makers from across the region keen to be part of transformation within the Yorkshire Food System.

The vision is for a regenerative food system; positive for human and planetary health.

This fully booked, invitation-only event will be attended by more than 120 food system leaders, including business people, farmers, citizen groups, schools, charities, academics, researchers, food producers small and large, councils, chefs and policy makers.

Prof Bob Doherty of FixOurFood working with regenerative farmer Angus Gowthorpe in York

All who attend will be working collaboratively to drive progress to a more regenerative food system for people and planet.

Discussions, debates and workshops on the day will cover: the potential for a Yorkshire Food System Council; practical ways to become part of direct and local supply chains; improved access to healthy food in schools; more localised food procurement, showcasing innovations from Yorkshire producers and driving long-term cultural change.

Delegates will be able to make transactional pledges whereby they can commit to action and request help from others.

Professor Bob Doherty, Academic Director of FixOurFood at the University of York said: “It is testament to the appetite for improvement and innovation within the food system in Yorkshire that this summit is fully booked.

"We are delighted to welcome representatives from across the sector including Quorn, Shepherds Purse Cheeses, the National Farmers Union, local regenerative farmers, independent food producers, scientists and policy makers.

“This summit is taking place at a key point in the FixOurFood research programme; with clear strands of transformative action required now identified, we can focus on working with stakeholders to deliver real change.

"I have no doubt that this summit will mark another strong step towards a more regenerative food system in Yorkshire.”

Allison Kane, Business Development Manager from Deliciouslyorkshire said: “Deliciouslyorkshire and its member businesses are excited to have the opportunity to be part of the FixOurFood Summit.

"This is a unique opportunity to engage and collaborate with other key stakeholders with the shared objective of focusing on the future and taking positive steps to transform the Yorkshire food system.”

Speakers at the summit include: Jan Thornton (MBE), vice-chair of several organisations including the Yorkshire Food, Farming and Rural Network. Jan also works closely with DEFRA.

Attendees will hear from Angus Gowthorpe, a successful mixed beef and arable farmer who has been farming regeneratively in the Vale of York for almost a decade.

Later in the morning Miles Bremner will focus on the school food system in Yorkshire. Miles is a specialist in food system and is currently helping to co-ordinate the work of England’s School Food Review.

About FixOurFoodFixOurFood is a research consortium formed with the aim of transforming the Yorkshire food system into one which is regenerative.FixOurFood is led by the University of York in partnership with City, University of London, University of Oxford, Cranfield University, University of Leeds, the Food Foundation, Grow Yorkshire and Spark.

It is a 5-year project, which started in January 2021, funded by the Transforming UK Food System Strategic Priorities Fund. www.fixourfood.org.

