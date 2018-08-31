Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen named as guest star at Harrogate’s Countryside Live

Real-life tales of what it is really like to farm in Yorkshire’s remote uplands will be explained at this autumn’s Countryside Live by headline guest Amanda Owen.

The mother-of-nine, who has made a name for herself nationally as the Yorkshire Shepherdess following a series of television appearances on programmes documenting rural life, will share her story with visitors to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s show on Saturday, October 20.

“It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to provide an insight into what life as a hill shepherdess entails, what it is like to be responsible for ‘working the view’ rural living and how farming has shaped the iconic Yorkshire Dales landscape,” said the shepherdess, who runs a 2,000-acre farm with 1,000 sheep alongside her husband Clive at Ravenseat in Swaledale, more than 1,300ft above sea level.

A Sunday Times bestselling author, Mrs Owen’s TV credits include ITV’s Countrywise and The Dales, the BBC’s All Over The Workplace and Channel 5 show Ben Fogle’s New Lives In The Wild.

Mrs Owen will be signing her books and calendar, and will speak on stage on the first day of the weekend-long countryside celebration at the Harrogate showground.

Charles Mills, show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “Amanda is a wonderful ambassador for farming and we look forward to hearing about her life and welcoming her to Countryside Live, a very special event which showcases the very best of food, farming and the countryside.”

The annual event takes place this year on October 20 and October 21. It usually attracts 12,000 visitors over its two days and includes a cookery theatre, live performances, animals, shopping and hands-on activities for children. Tickets go on sale on Monday.