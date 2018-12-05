Yorkshire’s Doctor Who fans could be sitting on a windfall

Doctor Who memorabilia hiding in Yorkshire’s homes could be worth thousands of pounds according to expert research.

Shopping specialists PromotionalCodes.org.uk have revealed the high price tags that could be attached to relics from previous series, to coincide with Jodie Whittaker’s triumph as the first female in the famous TV role.

The research should alert fans of the sci-fi series to their potentially valuable Doctor Who collectibles stashed away - so it could be time to exterminate the clutter and make some quick, easy money.

Prized possessions are generally memorabilia with a limited release or associated with older series, such as two original Daleks that sold for £36,000 in 2005 and £38,500 in 2016 respectively.

The former was a Dalek Supreme from ‘Destiny of the Daleks’ (1979) and ‘Revelation of the Daleks’ (1984).

The latter, meanwhile, was sold by a collector who was clearing out his home and downsizing at his wife’s strict instruction and fetched double its expected price at an auction house, despite being repainted red.

A full-size model that a fan can get inside and move, with an operable Human Detector and Dalek Ray, the pricey Dalek was from the 1966 film ‘Daleks – Invasion Earth: 2150 AD’

It was one of three given away for free in a 1967 competition by Sugar Puffs, which asked children to rank the top six qualities for fighting Daleks.

A series 19 Cyberman from the same collection sold for £2,000 and a Tardis from a stage show for £1,000, both also in 2016.

Other Cybermen models have sold for eight and nine thousand pounds at auction in recent years, while a headpiece accessory from ‘The Caves of Androzani’ episode (Peter Davison’s last, in March 1984) sold for £5,000 – several times its guide price.

Mass produced toys from recent years are unlikely to have gained much value, but even a limited edition sonic screwdriver could fetch a few hundred pounds to the right buyer.

Items used in broadcasts this century, though, are often still collected and cherished by Sci-Fi fans, with a David Tennant Christmas special costume and a Matt Smith suit sold for £5,000 and £2,625 respectively in 2010.

Darren Williams of PromotionalCodes.org.uk said: “Brits who think they might have Doctor Who memorabilia languishing in lofts should start digging immediately, as they could be sat on a large windfall.”