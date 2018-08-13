Yorkshire lasses ride to chairty success

Wetherby-based Yorkshire Lass Cycling Club saw over 500 women take to two wheels for its womens-only charity cycling sportive earlier this month.

This year, the sportive, which was supported by All Terrain Cycles of Wetherby and Carlton Lodge Activity Centre in Thirsk, introduced three new routes - the 30m ‘Ow do’; the 60m ‘Enjoy thissen’ and the 100m ‘Flippin eck’.

With the 2017 event raising a record-beating £28,000 for women’s cancer charities, Carlton Lodge Bursary and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, this year’s sportive has already raised over £18,000 with money still coming in.

The funds will be donated to Women v Cancer which comprises Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer Care and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust; Carlton Lodge Bursary fund; and PSPA which is dedicated to providing help and support for those living with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Cortico Basal Degeneration.

Now in its third year, the event has established a loyal following of female cyclists from across the UK.

“It’s always a great occasion and we’re really proud to see women cycling enthusiasts of all abilities coming together to encourage one another and enjoy being out on two wheels in some of the finest cycling country in the UK, while also raising funds for some vital charities,” explained Yorkshire Lass founders Kate Horsfall, of Wetherby, and Judith Worrall, of Thirsk.

“As ever, we are immensely grateful to all our sponsors and supporters especially All Terrain Cycles who have supported us again this year.

“And, of course, the event simply wouldn’t be possible without the help of the hundred plus lasses, the Yorkshire Lads Carl and Ian, who are the brains behind the route management and who are also the husbands of the founders, and, of course, the YLCC club members and their families and friends who came along to marshall and run the feed stations.”

Yorkshire Lass CC has 120 members.

Tony Booth, managing director of All Terrain Cycles, said: “It’s great to see both the club and the sportive go from strength to strength.

“We’re always happy to do what we can to support it, providing a mechanic and a spare bike for the day as well adding to the goodie bag and, of course, providing the all-important finished line.

“Well done to everyone who took part on what was a very hot day and also to the Yorkshire Lasses for organising another successful event.”

The event was supported by a number of local businesses including Carlton Lodge, where Judith works.

David Sharpe, chief executive of the activity centre agreed to stage the sportive which has also attracted sponsors such as Mountain Fuel, Cycle Retreats, OTE and Big Bobble hats to name a few.

Anyone interested in joining the club, finding out about the sportive or who would like to be a sponsor should visit: www.yorkshirelasscc.co.uk for further details.