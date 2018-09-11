Yorkshire In Bloom 2018: Harrogate, Pateley Bridge and Starbeck claim gold as communities across district celebrate

Community groups across the district are celebrating as the results of the 2018 Yorkshire in Bloom competition are revealed.

Thanks to the hard-work of volunteers over the year the announcement at York Racecourse today (Tuesday, August 11) saw Harrogate, Pateley Bridge and Starbeck claim gold, alongside a number of awards being handed to several villages and towns including Spofforth, Grewelthorpe and Bewerley.

The results for the district are as follows:

Small City category - Harrogate gold.

Large Village Category - Pateley Bridge gold.

Best Spring Floral Displays - Starbeck gold

Yorkshire in Bloom Best Visitor Attraction and 'one of Yorkshire's hidden horticultural gems': Grewelthorpe - for its Himalayan Garden , shared with Brodsworth Hall in Doncaster.

Parks and Open Spaces: Spofforth - for the Ginny Greenholes Environmental Play Scheme and the Millennium Gardens, both recognised with a platinum award

Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Rush: Knaresborough in Bloom ,with judges adding they enjoyed visiting the historic town.

Small Village Class: Bewerley - awarded a gold certificate, Boroughbridge and Kirkby Malzeard - Silver Gilt awards.

Community involvement: Barwick in Elmet - awarded a gold certificate for their excellent community involvement.

Community groups: Bramham - gold certificate.

Yorkshire in Bloom Coordinator John Stanley is delighted with such a great set of results despite the intense heat that volunteers have battled with. He commented that despite the very difficult conditions this summer preceded by an exceptionally cold winter everyone has rallied round.

"Community spirit in Yorkshire will always bring people together to overcome adversity."

For full list of all Yorkshire in Bloom results please go to the website at www.yorkshireinbloom.co.uk