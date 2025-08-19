Yorkshire golf-loving great-grandad scores hole in one aged 94
He could be the oldest golfer in Britain to get a hole-in-one after achieving the feat in a recent round aged - 93. Jack notched up an ace on the 135-yard third hole at Pannal Golf Club in Harrogate, North Yorks, last month.
It was the now 94-year-old's first ever hole-in-one - and it could make him a record-breaker. It is thought Derek Jackson previously held the title for Britain's oldest golfer to get an ace, which he achieved aged 92.
Mr Ponsford watched his ball roll in for a one alongside regular playing partner George Bruce, 97. Pannal Golf Club has now a plaque on the bar announcing the achievement.
“I have never been a great golfer but I enjoy it anyway”
Jack said: “I hit the ball and it landed on the green and George said ‘I think that’s gone in the hole’ and I didn’t believe him. We walked down and there it was down the hole. It was the first hole-in-one I have ever had so it was very good. I couldn’t believe it. I was really excited.
“I have got quite a lot of family who all play golf and none of them have ever had a hole-in-one either. So I am quite chuffed with that. I was definitely the oldest to ever get a hole in one at that golf course, and the pair of us might be the oldest duo in the country to get one. It could be a record.”
Jack has been playing golf his whole life and started at Pannal Golf Club when he moved to the area in 1985. Now, the grandad says he plays twice a week to keep active, and that he always walks instead of using a buggy to keep fit. Jack was formerly a sales worker at Unilever before partially retiring at 58, though he worked part-time until 68 years old.
He lived with his wife Vera with whom he had three sons, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, until she passed away in 2018. The pensioner says that all of his family love golf, and he is hoping to get many more hole-in-ones in the future.
He added: “My wife and I used to play golf together before she died. I have never been a great golfer, but I enjoy it anyway. To get a hole in one was a lifetime achievement. A lot of people never get one. All my friends and family were excited. It really was amazing.”
Pannal Golf Club said on Facebook: "A huge congratulations to Jack Ponsford aged 93 for getting his first ever hole in 1 on the 3rd hole! Even more remarkable was that it was witnessed by his playing partner and friend, George Bruce aged 97! Could this be a world record for the oldest pairing involved in a hole in 1?! Fantastic achievement and another reason we love golf!"