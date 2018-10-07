Yorkshire crematorium to broadcast funerals live

Services at Harrogate’s Stonefall Cemetery and Crematorium will soon be broadcast live on the internet for people who cannot make it in person to pay their respects to a loved one.

'For Freya': Father's running challenge to aid Harrogate baby loss charity

Harrogate Council will set the pricing for its new service next week, which allows people to view funerals through a secure portal when given permission by the family of the deceased.

The borough’s cabinet member for Environment, Waste Reduction and Recycling, Cllr Andy Paraskos, is set to approve the plans on Tuesday (9th).

In a report prepared for Cllr Paraskos bereavement service manager Stephen Hemsworth wrote that: “Increasingly Bereavement Services is receiving requests for additional services to provide additional memories for families attending memorial ceremonies as well as providing opportunities for those who cannot physically attend to pay their respects.

“Bereavement Services has the technical infrastructure in place to provide

these enhanced service to mourners and we are seeking to implement

these enhanced services to supplement those already provided.”

READ: Burglars escape with £80,000 haul after ransacking York antiques centre owned by Dickinson's Real Deal regular

The price of the webcasting service will be £30. If you want the recording to be available for 28 days it is £45 or £50 for it to be broadcast live and a DVD to be made.

The council will also offer to create a photographic tribute set to music for a payment of £70.

Mr Hemsworth added: “[We want] to improve the overall experience for mourners visiting Stonefall for a service, with the addition of monitors to display images, the option to do webcasts and recording of the service for people who cannot attend due to distance or illness.

“These additional items are all chargeable and will generate an additional income stream of approximately £1.5k per annum.”