Yorkshire Air Ambulance called out after man suffers fatal heart attack in Nidderdale

Fell rescue volunteers and emergency services including a Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out after a man suffered a fatal heart attack near Grimwith Reservoir.

The man is believed to have been driving off road near the reservoir last Tuesday (February 20) before the emergency services were called. Paramedics from the YAA were first on the scene but were unable to resuscitate him.

Four members of the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association assisted with recovery after the paramedic's efforts, helping move the man to an ambulance after he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson said: "This was someone local, someone several of us knew either personally or through family. All we can say is our thought are with their family."