Wreath honour for ex WRAF

Wetherby resident Edna Hilditch had the honour of carrying a wreath during the nation’s tribute to the 100th Armistice at the Cenotaph in London last Sunday.

The former WRAF and Royal British Legion Wetherby branch member, who was stationed at Linton on Ouse in the 1970s, marched down Horse Guards Parade.

Edna told the Wetherby News: “It was an honour to carry the wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the WRAF Branch of RAFA of which I am the President.

“Some 75 ex WRAF members took part in this year’s commemoration service which not only remembered 100 years of the formation of the RAF and WRAF but the end of hostilities of World War One.

“There were nearly 10,000 veteran’s on parade, followed by a people’s parade of those relatives who had lost family during the Great War.

“It was a very emotional day but one which will stay with me forever.”

Residents throughout the Wetherby area paid their tributes as part of commemorations to mark the centenary end of World War One.