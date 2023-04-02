Knaresborough man delivers 400 Easter Eggs as part of seventh aid trip to Ukraine

Mr Frendt, 71, was inspired to help the people of Ukraine after seeing the devastating images of the damage caused by the conflict on UK news.

He has forged a strong relationship with the hospital in Volodymyr, a small city in the north-west of the country and now actively raises funds to supply much-needed medical equipment to the town.

Mr Frendt said: “It wasn’t easy getting the medical equipment to start with, but once I started receiving it, the rest of the equipment followed on. It was incredible.

Mr Frendt preparing to set off

“Some things are obviously easier to get hold of than others. This time I am taking: 200 pairs of crutches; 80 zimmer frames ; five wheelchairs; one childs electric wheelchair; two electric mobility scooters; 10 large boxes of operating disposable gowns; various PPE equipment; 20 shoe boxes of new knitted baby clothes donated by a lady from Knaresborough; various other blankets, sheets, pillow cases and bags of clothing; 20 hospital mattresses, and a wonderful surprise at the last minute was 400 Easter Eggs for the children that were sourced by Stacy Worral and Joanne Notman.”

Mr Frendt’s eighth trip is scheduled at the end of May when he intends to take educational equipment to help the people of the town reopen the school for the children in September.

He said: ““The children have been out of school for over a year, it’s hard to imagine.

“But they understand that their children are the future of the town and that this now, is the most important thing to do.

Children of Volodymyr receive Easter Eggs after Mr Frendt's arrival on Sunday March 26.

“If schools have got anything that is obsolete, or not wanted or used anymore, I would appreciate it.

“I know it's not going to be easy, but then nothing is.

“The people of Volodymyr have invited me to stay for 3 days as their guest, so I will do that this time, and learn more about what their town means to them.”

One of the most important developments since Mr Frendt returned from his previous trip, has been a bid to form a legal bond that unites Knaresborough with Volodymyr by forming a twin-town relationship.

Children in Volodymyr receive Easter Eggs generously donated by the people of Knaresborough

Mr Frendt said: ““I had a meeting with the council and they agreed to put the town-twinning motion forward, and it has finally been agreed on.

“They have now given a letter to the Mayor of Volodymyr which explains the situation.

“How they go about reaching an agreement between the two towns is still in process.

“That’s all going now and it is amazing to get the ball rolling.

Ukraine children receive Easter Eggs from the people of Knaresborough and a specific thanks to Stacy Worral and Jo Notman

David Good, Knaresborough town councillor, Mr Frent’s longtime friend and supporter said: “I became aware in the early days of Bob starting to go over to Ukraine and became more involved as the trips went on.

“It’s absolutely stellar work that Bob has been doing, he’s managed to energise so many people to work with him in terms of support and providing funding.”

“Bob came back from one of his trips and said - ‘Look, I’ve been talking to the Mayor and I happened to mention town-twinning’ - and the mayor was excited about the possibility.

“Bob then got a number of organisations in the town to write letters of support.

“Then we presented it to the Knaresborough council.

“The outcome - Knaresborough council voted in principle to enter into negotiations with the council of Volodymyr - with a view to establish an agreement which is a phenomenal achievement for the people involved within both towns.

Mr Frendt with the mayor of Volodymyr before spending three days with the towns residents

“We can bring that into this a whole new initiative, and attract more young people.

“We will be looking to build relationships within both towns.

“In my mind, and thanks to Bob, you’ve just got to keep on going and keep on trying.”

