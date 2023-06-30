Retired Lorry driver, Bob Frendt has returned from Volodymyr, a city in northwestern Ukraine, after delivering essential educational equipment to ensure the city’s school coan re-open in September.

Since the Russian invasion in February of last year, Mr Frendt has delivered eight truckloads of crucial aid, helping to meet the needs of residents and liaising with the city’s mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also successfully fronted a twin-town project which saw Knaresborough merge with Volodymyr, forming an official relationship between the towns.

The children from Volodymyr school wearing the sports kits Mr Frendt delivered on his eighth trip

Mr Frendt’s most demanding request from the city is to secure a fire engine, and he has now launched a mammoth fundraising campaign with the aim of raising £20,000 by October.

The cargo on Mr Frendt’s most recent journey included 75 sports kits, as the school has continued to compete in sports tournaments to boost mental health and help the children to focus on positive goals.

Mr Frendt said: “The school principal was in floods of tears when he saw the kids in the kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a good trip, it's just emotional, because it was our last time.

The Campaign to raise 20K for a fire engine for the city of Volodymyr

“We were taken to see Oxana, the widow of a man killed at the start of the war.

“When we met she lived four miles from her children's school.

“Now she lives on the 6th floor apartment with her children, next door to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guardian magazine published a photograph of Oxana’s husband on the front page at the beginning of the war: A tank commander dubbed as the first man to have been killed in combat.

Mr Bob Frendt and family after his return from his eighth trip

Mr Frendt said: “It was good to see her again.

“The apartment was really nice but if there’s a fire in that house there’s nowhere anyones getting out.

“I asked her what would happen if a fire breaks out? and she said:”We would probably die. I’m terrified of what would happen if a fire breaks out.”

“I knew then I had to try to raise funds for this fire engine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need 20K, I know it’s a lot but I’ve convinced myself it’s doable.

“The people who I’m getting the Fire Engine off normally sell them for 35K.

“As soon as I explained I was going to Ukraine he said I can have it for 20K.”

Chain Lane Community Hub has set up a GoFundMe page which includes fundraising nights with Wetherby Folk Club, Wetherby Lions and the possibility of Knaresborough and Boroughbridge Lions, ‘all who have been a brilliant help so far’ according to Mr Frendt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Frendt understands people are under financial pressure and would like to appeal to previous donors to help meet the target.

Finally, he said that he would like to share with everyone who contributed in the past that they have made a ‘huge difference to the lives of so many people that are so very grateful.’

He said: “Now we need to protect the lives of people in danger of dying in fires of which the likelihood is more than I would currently like to admit.

“I would be so grateful if you could help save lives, one last time for Volodymyr, for me and most importantly for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate visit the GoFundMe link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Bobfrendt?utm_term=n99m9qrWV