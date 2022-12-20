As Russian missiles cut power supplies a Harrogate woman's appeal brings generators to Ukraine
A Harrogate woman's charity efforts for Ukraine has resulted in desperately-needed mobile generators being sent to the the war-torn country as Russian attacks sever power and heating for millions of people.
When the mother-of-two Victoria Lain set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide generators to hospitals and schools in Ukraine, her expectation was to raise around £400 to buy one generator.
Instead, as Russian long-range missiles and drones continue to target Ukraine's civilian power supplies, the appeal has soared to £10,986.
Victoria, who launched the GoFundMe page with a colleague Helen Ramscar, knows all too well how tough life in Ukraine can be in winter even in peace time.
She lived with her family in Kyiv for three years with her mum Colette and family.
Colette said: "As a family, we know what the winters are like.
"I can't imagine how people in Ukraine are coping without heating or water
"It’s amazing that Victoria's Go Fund Me page has now raised enough money to send 16 generators.
"This is fantastic as Ukraine President Zelensky has said that generators are even more essential now than arms.
"She's already dispatched three generators to Ukraine."
Earlier in the year, Victoria's family, including mum Colette, collected and delivered six car-loads of goods for Ukraine as part of The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal via the UK Disasters Emergency Committee.
If you would like to contribute to Victoria and Helen's appeal for generators for Ukraine, visit www.gofundme.com and look for DONATE GENERATORS TO UKRAINE