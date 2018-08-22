World War Two Spitfire leaves Leeds Bradford Airport after unplanned stopover

A WW2-era Spitfire aircraft spent a night at Leeds Bradford Airport after poor weather interrupted its journey.

The vintage plane, which was built in 1944 and saw service with both the RAF and Canadian Air Force towards the end of the war, was heading to Scotland when it stopped to refuel at the Multiflight service base on the airport site on Monday.

Spitfire at Leeds Bradford Airport

But a sudden storm saw the plane's owners to make the decision to stay overnight before leaving on Tuesday.

The Spitfire - whose wartime registration number was PV202 - became a training aircraft for the Irish Air Corps after the war, and was sold to the first of several private owners in 1960.

It was restored to airworthy condition in 1990 and appeared regularly on the airshow circuit until it was written off in an accident at Goodwood in 2000 which killed the pilot. Since 2004, she has been owned by Boultbee Flight Academy, who offer private flights in the aircraft and training for pilots. They operate from several airfields around the country, including Cumbernauld, between Edinburgh and Glasgow, which they visit once per season. Flights start from £2,270.

Photographer Andrew Easby was given exclusive access to the plane on the tarmac by Multiflight.

