Work to prevent deterioration of Harrogate footpath begins

Work to prevent the deterioration of footpaths in Harrogate is to begin this evening.

The 10 week-project will see North Yorkshire County Council carry out reconstruction and maintenance work on the West Park footpath, between the Prince of Wales roundabout and James Street, from today (Monday, June 4). This will be done in five phases from Monday to Friday.

Areas in front of shop entrances will have work carried out in the evening, to allow access to be maintained during the day. Footpath closures will also be in place for each phase of the work.

The council’s executive member for highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “This scheme is part of an extensive rolling programme of footpath work across Harrogate and is to address and prevent ageing and deteriorating footpaths. We apologise for any disruption that this important work may cause.

“The footpaths in this part of town, adjacent to the Stray, are used by many residents and visitors and it is important that they be kept in the best possible state of repair.’’