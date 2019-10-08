Work starts on living care home in Boston Spa

Work is underway to build a new living care development at Boston Spa.

In partnership with Leeds City Council, the new Box Tree Court building on Westwood Way, will offer independent living with access to on site car for people over the age of 55, to buy or rent.

A spokesman for the developers Housing 21 said: “Box Tree Court is not only providing much needed specialist accommodation for people over the age of 55, we also support the local community with employment and business opportunities.”

“Housing 21 is a leading, not for profit provider of Retirement Housing and Extra Care for older people of modest means.

“We were originally founded in 1964 as the Royal British Legion Housing Association to provide housing for veterans and their families, today we meet the needs of our growing population of older people across the country in over 150 local authorities.

“We manage 14,000 Retirement housing properties throughout England and provide 42,000 hours of social care each week through our Extra Care Living Schemes.”

The Boston Spa show home is due to open in January with residents scheduled to move in next spring.