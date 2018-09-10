Work finishes on new mental health facilities for Harrogate

Work has finished on a £236,000 project to expand the facilities of a mental health charity in Starbeck.

With a rising demand for its services, Wellspring Therapy and Training has moved into bigger premises - relocating from Prospect Road to nearby St Andrew’s vicarage.

Nigel McClea of Wellspring and Paul Cook of RHS Harlow Carr.

The charity’s team of dedicated staff, volunteers, trustees and supporters have helped to raise the funds needed to transform the vicarage, which was generously bought by the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation.

Bigger premises mean new facilities, therapies, and opportunities to serve the district even more - including the chance to introduce more support groups.

Wellspring is keen for their new home to be a thriving community hub, and they would love to hear from residents who have any ideas or suggestions for support groups, to make sure that local needs are met as widely as possibly.

The new base will be officially opened by Wellspring’s patron, the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, on September 25.

The Bishop said: “For many people with mental health issues, timely access to good quality talking therapy is essential. And at a time when access to that provision is at a premium, charities like Wellspring provide a crucial service.

“I was very glad to offer my support by becoming Wellspring’s patron, and I am delighted to be officially opened their superb new premises later this month.”

The director of Wellspring, Emily Fullarton, said: “The demand for our services in the Harrogate area is growing fast, which is why we needed to expand. According to local research, many people in Harrogate assume because it is a nice town, people don’t struggle with these issues.

"That simply isn’t true. There is a huge demand in Harrogate for our services and it’s increasing.”

Founded in 2003, Wellspring provides affordable short-term and long-term counselling for the Harrogate district.

RHS Harlow Carr has teamed up with Wellspring to create a garden at the back of the new facilities.

Emily said: “We are deeply grateful to RHS Harlow Carr for helping us. They know exactly what kind of peaceful environment we need in our garden and their overall design, combined with hedges, plants and flowers, will create a tranquil space for everyone visiting our new home.

“A beautiful garden is really beneficial for mental wellbeing and that is what is being created from what was a rather overgrown and neglected area. The transformation is already amazing and it will be brilliant once it is finished."

Paul Cook from RHS Harlow Carr, said: “We were contacted by Wellspring about their garden and we were delighted to help. Our involvement fits in well with our Greening Grey Britain campaign, which aims to transform Britain to help our health, happiness, wildlife and the environment.

"We are designing and planting a wonderful garden for Wellspring, which will make it a haven of peace, privacy and beauty throughout the year.”

Wellspring trustee Nigel McClea said: “These are exciting and rewarding times for everyone associated with our charity. We have been humbled by the generosity of so many people and organisations, which has helped us to reach our target of £236,000 within two years. The vicarage has been transformed into a first-class training and counselling centre.

“At the same time, we are so delighted by the wholehearted support shown by Bishop of Leeds. As one of the very senior members of the Church of England, with so many demands on his time, his support is a real endorsement of what we are trying to achieve.”